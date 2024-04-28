Over US$118 million to be spent on expanding La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway

Over VND3 trillion (US$118,434,245) will be spent expanding the La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway according to a new decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

The La Son - Hoa Lien expressway section

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha had just signed Decision No. 348/QD-TTg approving the investment policy of the North-South Expressway expansion project for the 65km section of La Son - Hoa Lien from two lanes to four lanes, the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board announced.

Total project investment is about VND3,011 billion taken from the state budget. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Previously, the Ministry of Transport had a pre-feasibility study report on the La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway expansion project to submit to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval of the investment policy. According to the Ministry of Transport, early investment in expanding La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway to 4 complete lanes is necessary according to the National Assembly’s request to upgrade the Ho Chi Minh Highway and the Prime Minister's direction on investment plans to complete roads according to expressway standards.

After the La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway is expanded to four lanes, it will join the Cam Lo - La Son and the Da Nang - Quang Ngai Expressways to improve the region’s socio-economic development.

The 77km long La Son - Tuy Loan Expressway project started construction in December 2013 with a total investment of nearly VND 11,500 billion in the form of a build-transfer contract. Of which, the La Son - Hoa Lien section has 2 lanes with a width of 12m and a speed of 60 km per hour. It has been put into operation since early 2022.

By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan