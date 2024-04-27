Vuong Dinh Hue permitted to cease holding positions, working

The 13th Party Central Committee on April 26 agreed to let Vuong Dinh Hue cease holding the positions of Politburo member, member of the 13th Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the 15th National Assembly (NA) in the 2021 - 2026 tenure.

The Party Central Committee made the decision during a meeting held at its headquarters in Hanoi to give opinions on personnel affairs.

Considering Hue’s wish to cease holding positions and working, the committee concluded that Hue is a key leader of the Party and State, received fundamental training, grew up at the grassroots level, and was assigned to hold many important Party and State leadership positions. However, recent reports by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and relevant authorities showed that Hue violated the regulations on the things Party members must not commit, along with the regulations concerning the responsibility for setting good examples for officials and Party members, firstly members of the Political Bureau, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee; and bears the responsibility of the head under the Party's regulations and the State's laws.

His violations and shortcomings have sparked negative public opinions and affected the prestige of the Party and State and his reputation. Fully aware of his responsibilities towards the Party, the State, and the people, Hue submitted a request to cease holding the assigned positions and to stop working.

In pursuant to the current regulations of the Party and the State, and in consideration of Hue’s wish, the Party Central Committee agreed to let Hue cease holding the positions of Politburo member, member of the 13th Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the 15th National Assembly in the 2021 - 2026 tenure.

On the same day, the Party Central Committee also considered disciplinary measures against Le Viet Chu, a former member of the 12th Party Central Committee and former Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai province.

Chu showed degradations in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle; seriously violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws on fulfilling his assigned tasks and duties, breached regulations on what Party members must not do and the responsibility of setting good examples, committed negative acts, and received bribes, causing very serious consequences, severely hurting the reputation of the local Party organization and administration.

Based on the content, nature, level, consequences, and causes of the violations, and implementing the Party's regulations on disciplining violating Party organizations and Party members, the Party Central Committee decided to expel Chu from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo to direct relevant agencies to carry out procedures in line with the regulations.

Vietnamplus