Hanoi among world’s 100 smartest cities

The capital of Hanoi was named the world’s 97th smartest city, moving up three places from its ranking in 2023, according to the 2024 Smart City Index.

Hanoi's Tran Nhat Duat pedestrian bridge illuminated at night. (Photo: VNA)

The index was produced by the Swiss business school Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Centre’s Smart City Observatory in collaboration with the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO). It listed 142 cities in all and graded them on the basis of how they use advanced technology to improve the lives of their citizens.

Hanoi has eyed fast and sustainable development in the direction of green urban area and smart and modern city by 2025, while aiming to cement its status as a smart and modern city and gradually connect with the regional and global smart urban area networks by 2030.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ha Minh Hai, the city has reaped significant achievements in its digital transformation over the past time, with digital signatures being implemented and common database carried out at the grassroots levels to better serve the settlement of administrative procedures.

Together with accelerating the building of the e-administration, it has applied scientific and technological advancements to handle urgent issues, forming elements to develop a smart city, he said, adding that priorities have been given to infrastructure development in the areas of transport, tourism, healthcare and environment.

Ho Chi Minh City also made it on to the list of the world’s 142 smartest cities, ranking 105th.

Zurich took the lead in the index, while Oslo came in second, followed by Canberra, Geneva and Singapore.

Singapore remained the smartest city in Asia as it excelled in areas such as providing satisfactory basic sanitation for the poorest areas, public transport and public safety.

Vietnamplus