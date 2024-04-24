Chau Doc Bridge in An Giang Province opens to traffic

The People's Committee of An Giang Province yesterday held a ceremony to open Chau Doc Bridge to traffic.

At the ceremony

The construction of Chau Doc Bridge in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is a part of the project of building an inter-regional road extending from Tan Chau Town to Chau Doc City and connecting Kien Giang and Dong Thap provinces. The project has a total length of 20.96 kilometers and a total investment capital of VND2,131 billion (US$84 million), divided into three construction and installation bidding packages.

After over 24 months of implementation, package No. 17 (Chau Doc Bridge and paths leading to the bridge) was completed nine months ahead of schedule.

Chau Doc Bridge

Of which, the newly-built bridge has a length of 667 meters and an investment capital of over VND534 billion (US$21 million). As designed, the bridge has four lanes for vehicles and allows a maximum speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

After being opened to traffic, Chau Doc Bridge will replace Chau Giang Ferry which will officially stop operation on May 5.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong