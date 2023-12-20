President lauds students, asks to join hands in realizing national goal

Students should affirm and demonstrate their responsibility towards the country, with a view to realizing the goal of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045.

President Vo Van Thuong (front, third from right) presents a gift to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnamese Students’ Association on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong emphasized this while addressing the 11th National Congress of the Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) in Hanoi on December 19.

Amid the complicated regional and global situation as well as difficulties and challenges inside the country, each Vietnamese student should understand that what they need to start their journey to the future must be knowledge, dignity, and the glorious historical tradition of the nation, the values of Vietnamese culture, and the spirit of a peace-loving nation with friendship and respect for other nations.

He said that from a colonial country, Vietnam has so far set up diplomatic relations with 193 countries, become a member of 70 regional and global organizations, and risen as a bright spot in implementing the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and is steadily implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is a foundation for Vietnamese students to be proud and confident to step out into the world, he stated.

Underlining that students are the important force of future intellectuals serving the national construction and defense, Thuong said that the Party and State always place strong trust in students, identifying them as a great social force, and one of the important factors determining the future and destiny of the nation. Various policies have been issued to promote their great role and turn them into a loyal force for continuing the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

President Vo Van Thuong addresses the 11th National Congress of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hanoi on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

The President asked the VSA to increase activities to support students in study and scientific research, with a focus on promoting their role, enhancing their creative capacity and sense of social responsibility, helping them improve their knowledge, skills, and mettle to adapt to the digital era, and guiding them to fight wrongful and hostile arguments, protecting the Party's ideological foundation.

The association should become a close friend, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of students, he said.

He also asked the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) to continue to perform its core political role in the VSA, guiding and supporting students’ movements and building the VSA organization.

The State leader also requested Party Committees at all levels, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, organizations, and the education-training sector as well as universities and colleges to pay greater attention to supporting operations of students’ association and caring for students, ensuring a healthy environment for them.

At the congress, nearly 700 delegates representing students across the nation elected a VSA Central Committee for the 2023-2028 tenure with 103 members. Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the HCM CYU Central Committee, became the VSA President of the 11th tenure.

Vietnamplus