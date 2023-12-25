President issues order on promulgation of newly-adopted laws

The Presidential Office on December 25 held a press conference to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws approved by the 15th National Assembly at its recent sixth session.

The Presidential Office on December 25 held a press conference to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws approved by the 15th National Assembly at its recent sixth session.

They are the Law on Citizen Identification, the Law on Forces Participating in the Protection of Security and Order at the Grassroots Level, the Law on the Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on Water Resources, the Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business.

Of them, the Law on Citizen Identification, the Law on Forces Participating in the Protection of Security and Order at the Grassroots Level, the Law on Telecommunications, and the Law on Water Resources will come into force from July 1, 2024. The others will take effect from January 1, 2025.

Notably, the 2023 Law on Citizen Identification expanded the subjects as compared with its 2014 version, targeting Vietnamese citizens, relevant agencies, organisations and individuals, as well as people of the Vietnamese origin living in the country with their nationality remaining unknown.

Meanwhile, the amended Housing Law aims to institutionalise the policies of the Party and the State on housing development for the people, especially low-income earners, and the poor.

The Law on Real Estate Business aims to ensure the stable, healthy, transparent, sustainable development of the domestic property market, as well as the harmonious management of the land use right, labour and real estate markets.

The 15th NA’s sixth session took place from October 23 to November 29.

Vietnamplus