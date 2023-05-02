President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum welcomes over 52,000 visitors during holidays

Around 52,250 visitors, including 2,900 foreigners, came to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of Vietnam, at his mausoleum in Hanoi during three holiday days from April 29 to May 1.

According to the mausoleum management board, during the holidays marking the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, National Reunification Day and May Day, officers, soldiers and staff at the mausoleum worked closely together to ensure security, safety and order at the site, leaving good impressions among visitors.

To meet visitors' demand, the management board decided to increase the opening time of the mausoleum on April 30 and May 1.

President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.

He led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945. The President passed away in 1969.