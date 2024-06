The management board of the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on June 7 announced the suspension of visits to the site to perform yearly maintenance.

Specifically, from June 10 to August 12, the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and Monument for Heroic Martyrs will temporarily stop visits and not hold memorial ceremonies to perform maintenance periodically in 2024.

It is expected that the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh will reopen on August 13.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong