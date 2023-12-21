President hails noble mission of scientists in development of each nation

Addressing the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi on December 20, the Vietnamese President said the VinFuture Prize, with a global vision and approach, has created extensive connectivity with the world scientist communities.





He stressed that to realise the aspirations for a prosperous and happy country, Vietnam needs to unlock resources and overcome all challenges, including both global and domestic ones. On this journey, science-technology and education-training are considered the top national policy, and important targets and driver for rapid and sustainable development.



Science-technology is expected to create outstanding socio-economic development, raise productivity, enhance national strength and improve both material and spiritual life for the people, President Thuong said, noting that useful scientific solutions are always good references for Vietnam.



A prosperous and strong Vietnam on the foundation of science-technology will contribute more to the region and the world, he said.



The third season of the VinFuture Prize this year, with the theme "Boundless Unity", received 1,389 nominations, more than tripling the number in the first season.



The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at 3 million USD, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at 500,000 USD, specifically dedicated to honouring female innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.



The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Solidarity Day on December 20, 2020, is a non-profit organisation co-founded by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation's core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognises transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.

VNA