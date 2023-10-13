President hails Nigerian Ambassador’s tenure in Vietnam

President Vo Van Thuong commended outgoing Nigerian Ambassador Hassan Adamu Mamani for his successful tenure in Vietnam, which he said, contributed to promoting bilateral ties, at a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on October 13.

President Thuong spoke highly of the results of the Nigeria-Vietnam cooperation over the past years, especially in socio-economic development.

Expressing his delight at Nigeria’s socio-economic achievements, he congratulated the African country on the successful organization of the recent election. He believed that with this result, the Nigerian people will continue reaping greater and more comprehensive achievements in the future.

Vietnam pursues a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralization and diversification of external ties; being a friend, a trustworthy partner, an active and responsible member of the international community, he said, adding that Vietnam wishes to further develop its ties with Nigeria in all fields.

He suggested both sides facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, further step up collaboration between ministries, agencies and localities while maintaining conversations and cooperation in global and regional issues.

The President wished that in any future position, the ambassador would always bear in mind Vietnam and its people, and work to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

Mamani, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese authorities for supporting the embassy’s activities over the past years.

The ambassador said Nigeria and Vietnam share economic and trade similarities, and hold potential to boost agricultural cooperation. The two countries have also been working together on multilateral issues at the United Nations.

He expressed his belief that Nigeria will continue partnering with Vietnam to further improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.