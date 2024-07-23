President expresses gratitude to heroic mothers, martyrs’ families

The ministry has donated more than 110,000 savings books to families, worth over VND403 billion. As many as 2,412 living Vietnamese heroic mothers have received care.

President To Lam greets a Vietnamese heroic mother. (Photo: VNA)

State President To Lam on Monday ordered relevant agencies to pay attention to ensuring regimes and policies for people who made meritorious services to the revolution continue to support them.

He was meeting with individuals who contributed to the country's revolution in Hanoi on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

At the event, there were ninety-one delegates who were Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes of the People's Armed Forces, labour heroes, wounded and sick soldiers and relatives of typical martyrs' families from across the nation.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the country has so far identified 9.2 million people with meritorious services and their relatives. The preferential regime has been carried out associated with ensuring fairness and consensus of the entire society.

Gratitude activities have been widely spread across the nation and become the country’s tradition.

Since 2013, the country has mobilized nearly VND7.9 trillion to support households of people who have served the nation, built 67,700 new houses, and repaired nearly 45,900 houses, for a total support cost of over VND12.7 trillion.

The ministry has donated more than 110,000 savings books to families worth over VND403 billion. As many as 2,412 Vietnamese heroic mothers have received care.

The ministry asked the Prime Minister to recognise more than 2,400 martyrs as well as more than 2,700 war invalids and individuals like war invalids.

The ministry has implemented a project to identify martyrs who are unaware of their status using DNA and corroborative methods. More than 1,000 martyrs' identities were compared and matched to inform their relatives.

Expressing his deepest gratitude to the invalids, families of war martyrs, heroes and Vietnamese heroic mothers, Lam said the Party and State have introduced various preferential policies for contributors.

The President welcomed the self-reliance of many war invalids, sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs and people with meritorious services overcome injuries and difficulties. They have immersed themselves in life and continued to devote their efforts, intelligence, set a good example in labour, production, studying and contribute to safeguarding and building the homeland.

We need to improve the lives and take care of the health of lonely and homeless people while giving priority to solving difficulties, eliminating hunger and reducing poverty for disadvantaged groups, those living in remote areas, ethnic minority areas, borders and islands across the country, he said.

VNA