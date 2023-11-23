President attends ceremony marking battle victory

President Vo Van Thuong on November 23 attended a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the Hiep Hoa victory in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

At the event, he presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to Long An province’s Party, administration, and people for their excellent contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and State.

Following the success of Vietnam’s Dong Khoi (General Uprising) Movement (1959-1960) in the South, the US imperialists carried out the “Special War” strategy which was built with three measures, including the establishment of “strategic hamlets”.

In September 1963, the provincial Party Committee decided to ramp up efforts to destroy the “strategic hamlets”, and Hiep Hoa – the largest commando camp in the south - was the target.

The victory of the Hiep Hoa battle opened a chapter in the glorious history of the Long An Party and the people’s resistance against the enemy. Besides, it was important for the southern battlefield, helping expand the corridor that connected the southeastern region with the southwestern one and Cambodia’s southeastern area.

In his speech, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia highlighted the significance of the Hiep Hoa battle victory to the revolutionary movement in the south, describing it as a vivid illustration of the sound policy and resolve of the Party Central Committee and the provincial Party Committee.

He suggested the province sharpen the focus on its key programs and tasks and pay due attention to branching out local culture, society, education, and health care in tandem with economic development, working to ensure social security and accelerating the reform of administrative procedures.

Earlier, President Thuong offered incense in tribute to Vo Van Tan, a former member of the Party Central Committee’s Standing Board, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern region, and a loyal revolutionary soldier of the Party and State, at Duc Hoa crossroads historical relic site in Duc Hoa town.

He also visited and presented gifts to war invalid Pham Thi Liem who engaged in revolutionary activities and was imprisoned by the enemy.