President attends 85th anniversary of Vietnamese traditional martial arts

President vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony held in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 15 to mark the 85th founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts (Vovinam).

The event, which saw the participation of former President Nguyen Minh Triet, other leaders of ministries and agencies and representatives of Vovinam trainees at home and abroad, aimed at reviewing its glorious tradition and setting forth orientations to further develop the nations’martial art.

President Thuong congratulates Vovinam masters and trainees on their efforts and success in practicing and promoting the Vietnamese national martial arts spread globally.

Founded by Master Nguyen Loc in 1938, Vovinam is practiced with and without weapons. It is based on the principle of combining ‘hard’ and ‘soft’. It is not only about the training of the body but also the mind.

It is now practiced in more than 70 countries and territories.

Within the framework of the event, the Vietnam Vovinam Federation in collaboration with Binh Duong province organized the 14th National Vovinam Championship. The five-day tournament, which ended on April 15, is part of activities in preparation for the upcoming 32nd SEA Games.