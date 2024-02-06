President asks guard, mobile police forces to maintain combat readiness

President Vo Van Thuong and leaders of the Guard High Command. (Photo: VNA)

He asked the guard force to be well aware of their tasks of ensuring security and safety for Party and State leaders, as well as national and international events in Vietnam, and activities of Vietnamese leaders abroad.



The leader emphasised the need for the public security sector to work harder to build the truly pure, strong, regular, elite and modern guard force by 2025, meeting requirements and tasks in the new situation.



The force should better perform forecasts, take solutions to prevent both traditional and non-traditional security risks early and from afar, regularly hold exercises, and optimise science-technology products in their jobs.



A firm legal corridor is needed to facilitate the operation of the force, he said, suggesting special policies towards the guard force and the supplement of cutting-edge equipment to help them complete their assigned tasks.



The President urged the force to step up cooperation with others and international collaboration, and pay more attention to personnel training.



Visiting the Mobile Police High Command, President Thuong underlined the force’s important role in safeguarding national security and social order and safety, and hailed its outstanding performance over the past time.



He pointed out challenges in 2024, with the increasingly complex and sophisticated operations of crimes, which create higher security requirements for police and public safety.

In any circumstances, security and social order and safety must be firmly guaranteed to prevent and combat crimes, serve socio-economic development and maintain a peaceful and stable environment in the country, he requested, asking the mobile police to increase training and maintain their combat readiness.



He suggested upgrading material facilities and raising the spiritual life of soldiers and officers, ensuring that all of them enjoy a happy New Year festival.



The President also asked the Party Committee of the Mobile Police High Command to continue with Party building and rectification, and further promote the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle.

VNA