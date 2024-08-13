National

Preparations for 2nd Vietnam-Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange checked

Working delegations of the Defense Ministries of Vietnam and Laos on August 12 inspected preparations for the second Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

vietnam-laos-4516.jpg
Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongkham Phommakone (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongkham Phommakone inspected several places in Moc Chau district of Vietnam’s Son La province and Sop Bao district in Laos’s Houaphanh province where the program’s activities will be organised, including Long Sap border gate, a school where the two ministers will visit, and the venue for the talks between the two countries’ delegations will take place.

They also gave recommendations in terms of protocol, logistics, transport, security and safety, and health care towards the best preparation to make the programme a success.

The officers agreed that the exchange programme would be an opportunity to foster a close relationship between the two countries and promote the sense of responsibility of their border protection forces to coordinate more closely and effectively in safeguarding the borderline and markers, fighting crimes, helping people to ease poverty, and building a shared borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and mutual development.

The second Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange is scheduled to take place in the two above-mentioned districts in late October.

Vietnam and Laos share a border of more than 2,300km, running through 10 provinces of each nation.

Vietnamplus

