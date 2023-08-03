Preparation for HCMC River Festival’s special performance nearly finished

The preparation for a special outdoor art performance titled “Saigon – a storytelling river” featuring the history, establishment, and development of the Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC has nearly completed.

The show which is the highlight of the first HCMC River Festival will take place at the Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 on August 6.

There is little time for preparation. The weather is unpredictable and the city often experiences downpours, making a lot of difficulties for artists to prepare and practice their items. The typical river tides that are rise and fall relentlessly and the sailing schedule of means of water transport are also obstacles o preparation, said director Le Hai Yen.

The event includes five parts, consisting of “Breaking new ground”, “Extending land borders”, “At the Wharf, on the Boat”, “The Pearl of the Far East” and “A brilliant city by the River", attracting nearly 700 artists and dancers.

Audiences will explore the forefathers’ journey of building the land with the 3D mapping technology and music-controlled lighting system, and enjoy a unique perspective and see the city in the old days like never before.

There will be a drone light show, a fireworks display, and a floating market with the participation of more than 70 boats, cruise ships, canoes, yachts, floating restaurants, and bus boats, presenting the city’s tourism development.

The special outdoor art performance is organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports under the direction of the HCMC People’s Committee.