Prenn Pass - Da Lat City fully reopens on January 31
SGGPO
Starting from 8 a.m. on January 31, all vehicles (excluding trucks) will be allowed to travel in both directions on Prenn Pass - Da Lat City, with a speed limit not exceeding 60 km/h.
On the morning of January 30, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province issued an urgent document to relevant sides, agreeing circulation of vehicles on the Prenn Pass – Da Lat City. All vehicles (excluding trucks) will be allowed to travel in both directions on Prenn Pass - Da Lat City starting from 8 a.m. on January 31, with a speed limit not exceeding 60 km/h.
The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee has directed the Provincial Police to establish traffic checkpoints on the mountain pass road, providing guidance to the public during the first days after the road’s reopening.
Simultaneously, two rescue vehicles have been arranged to be on standby 24/7, from February 10 to 12, 2024, positioned between Mimosa Pass and Prenn Pass to promptly address any emergencies or accidents.