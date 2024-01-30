Prenn Pass - Da Lat City fully reopens on January 31

Starting from 8 a.m. on January 31, all vehicles (excluding trucks) will be allowed to travel in both directions on Prenn Pass - Da Lat City, with a speed limit not exceeding 60 km/h.

On the morning of January 30, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province issued an urgent document to relevant sides, agreeing circulation of vehicles on the Prenn Pass – Da Lat City. All vehicles (excluding trucks) will be allowed to travel in both directions on Prenn Pass - Da Lat City starting from 8 a.m. on January 31, with a speed limit not exceeding 60 km/h.

The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee has directed the Provincial Police to establish traffic checkpoints on the mountain pass road, providing guidance to the public during the first days after the road’s reopening.

Simultaneously, two rescue vehicles have been arranged to be on standby 24/7, from February 10 to 12, 2024, positioned between Mimosa Pass and Prenn Pass to promptly address any emergencies or accidents.

After almost a year of construction, the project to upgrade and expand the Prenn Pass - Da Lat City route has been completed.

The project to upgrade and expand Prenn Pass - Da Lat City commenced on February 10, 2023, with a total investment of VND553 billion.

According to the technical design plan, the road surface has been expanded from 9m to 15.5m. Here is a photo depicting the original condition of the pass before the upgrade and expansion.

After the upgrade, the road surface has doubled in width, with a main road width of 14.5m and reinforced shoulders on both sides, each with a width of 0.5m.

This is a Grade III mountainous transportation project with a length of approximately 7.37 km. It starts at Km221+680 (the endpoint of the Lien Khuong – Prenn Expressway, at the foot of Prenn Pass) and ends at Km229+049.74 on National Highway 20 (intersection leading to the Da Lat Bus Station).

On the route, there are two bridges, and of these, a new bridge has been constructed at Km224+800 with a width of 15.5m.

The bridge has a length of 120m and consists of three spans.

The section of the road at the foot of the pass has also been completed. Earlier, in mid-December 2023, Prenn Pass allowed traffic for approximately 3km above it, following the assurance of safety conditions.

The final section at the foot of the pass, which previously had sharp curves, has now been straightened to reduce potential hazards.

All construction items have been completed, and the last machinery of the construction unit is now ready to move away from the project.

Some remaining workers are cleaning up at the project site ahead of the full route reopening.

Reflective nails have been installed under the road surface to ensure guidance for road users.

A reflective paint system has been applied to the embankment slopes and bridge walls for easy identification by road users.

A section of Prenn Pass is hidden behind trees.

A warning sign has been installed at a connection point to Prenn Pass.

During the recent New Year holiday, Prenn Pass was reopened for traffic but limited to daytime only as technical factors were not yet ensured. Recently, the Management Board of the Transportation Projects of Lam Dong Province announced that they have submitted a document requesting the Provincial Department of Transport to report to the Provincial People's Committee for approval to allow full traffic on Prenn Pass before the 2024 Lunar New Year.

The investment in upgrading and expanding Prenn Pass is crucial and urgent to address traffic congestion, ensure road safety, and make a breakthrough in the socio-economic development of Da Lat City in particular and Lam Dong province in general.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Da Nguyet