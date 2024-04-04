PPP-key to success of one million ha of high-quality rice project

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam emphasized the promotion of investment attraction in the form of public-private partnerships (PPP) for the implementation of one million ha of high quality rice project.

The National Agricultural Extension Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday organized the workshop themed ‘Public-private partnerships in the implementation of the project of 1 million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta region’.



Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam emphasized that to achieve the above goal, Vietnam needs great efforts; not only the Government but also the private sector, businesses, and farmers all together make efforts for the success of the project implementation.

According to Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam, one of the key solutions that will be prioritized for the implementation of the project on developing 1 million ha of high-quality, low-emission rice linked with green growth in the Mekong Delta region is to promote investment attraction in the form of public-private partnerships in the coming time.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development expected businesses and organizations at home and abroad to participate in the special project.

At the workshop, departments under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, businesses, associations, domestic and international organizations, and leaders of the agriculture sectors in 12 provinces and cities participating in the project evaluated the role of agricultural advisory services, offering solutions to replicate smart rice farming models, and technological solutions to implement the project.

By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Anh Quan