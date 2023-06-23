Power supply basically meets demand from June 23: Authority

The Electricity Vietnam Group (EVN) on June 22 announced that the power supply will basically meet demand in the northern region from June 23 thanks to increasing water level at hydropower plants’ reservoirs.

In addition, technical problems at some thermopower plants have been fixed, allowing them to resume their operation.

Drastic directions and measures by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and relevant agencies have helped improve the power supply in the region that suffered a shortage of power early this month.

However, the EVN warned that as the power supply system in the region does not have backup capacity, extreme situations may still occur in the future.

According to the National Load Dispatch Center, on June 21, the system’s peak capacity continued to increase to over 41,514 MW, and the total system load reached 852.3 million kWh, down 4.3 million kWh compared to the previous day.

As the north has entered the rainy season, more and more water is coming to reservoirs, but the level rises are slow, according to managers.