Power grid projects accelerated to ensure electricity supply for APEC 2027

At this morning’s meeting in Phu Quoc, the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee reviewed power supply plans and construction progress to guarantee stable electricity for the upcoming APEC 2027 Conference.

Electricity workers are constructing the 110kV underground cable line from Ha Tien to Phu Quoc.

This morning, in Phu Quoc Special Zone, the People’s Committee of An Giang Province held a meeting to review reports on the power supply situation, progress of construction investments in the province, and plans for allocating capital to develop the power grid in preparation for the APEC 2027 Conference.

According to Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), An Giang Province is currently supplied with electricity from the national grid through four 220kV substations, with a total installed capacity of 2,000 MVA. In addition, three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 310 MWp are connected to the 110kV grid.

In 2026, EVNSPC plans to allocate and mobilize VND2.128 trillion to invest in power grid projects in An Giang, including VND877 billion for the Phu Quoc 220kV sub-station. This funding accounts for more than 15 percent of EVNSPC’s total investment capital allocated to eight southern provinces and cities.

Notably, in Phu Quoc Special Zone, several key projects will be implemented, including the Phu Quoc 220kV Substation, the 110kV Phu Quoc – South Phu Quoc transmission line, and the 110kV Phu Quoc – North Phu Quoc transmission line, aimed at ensuring a stable power supply for the island.

To guarantee electricity supply for the APEC 2027 Conference, EVNSPC has also developed plans to invest in the Bai Truong 110kV Substation, with a capacity of 1x63 MVA, along with a double-circuit 110kV transmission line of approximately 4 km.

The total estimated investment is about VND401 billion for the fully underground cable option, and around VND327 billion for a hybrid solution combining overhead lines and underground cables.

At the meeting, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung directed local authorities to accelerate land clearance efforts and ensure all procedures and timelines for power grid projects are met in accordance with regulations.

For projects facing difficulties or obstacles during implementation, he requested that the assigned task force coordinate with local authorities to proactively resolve issues in compliance with legal regulations as soon as possible.

Local governments, departments, and agencies were also instructed to take initiative in carrying out tasks related to power projects and to strengthen construction protection measures. The Department of Industry and Trade will oversee inspections, while the Provincial People’s Committee Office will review procedures and processes to ensure proper implementation in accordance with regulations.

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By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan