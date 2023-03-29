Portal of Communist Party of Vietnam officially launched

The Central Propaganda and Education Committee on March 29 held a ceremony to officially launch the Portal of the Communist Party of Vietnam via www.dangcongsan.org.vn.

The ceremony had the presence of Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee.

The online portal allows readers to easily interact with the guidelines, policies and legal documents of the Party; it is a public portal between the Party and the people and a center for the information integration of the Central Party Committee's agencies, socio-political organizations, ministries, departments and provinces and cities. Besides, the e-portal is the focal point for integrating and sharing information from the publications of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Online Newspaper.

The CPV’s portal features three content blocks including news, data and application.

Currently, the CPV’s portal has integrated data from information portals, newspapers and magazines of 108 agencies of the Party; socio-political organizations, ministries, departments, and the Party Committees of provinces and cities across the country. Especially, information about each agency or unit is integrated into webpage components on the portal with four main parts of the introduction, news, Party building, text and documents.

At the ceremony, the Party and State leaders pressed the button to officially open the VCP’s portal on the internet.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Head of Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia emphasized that this is a very important event to concretize the 13th Party Congress on diversifying types of information of the Party and State on the internet.