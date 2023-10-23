According to the Social Committee of the National Assembly, the population of untrained workers remains high with about 38 million workers not receiving professional and technical training.

According to the National Assembly, the proportion of workers in the informal sector in the economy is still quite high. Currently, 33 million workers are doing informal jobs, accounting for 64.6 percent of the total employment in the economy. Most of these workers have low professional qualifications; therefore, their jobs are unsustainable and precarious without labor contracts; they are hardly entitled to social security benefits, welfare and safe working conditions like official workers.

Particularly in 2023, more people want to seek jobs, but the labor market development is not sustainable whereas the number of workers with informal jobs accounts for a large proportion and increases in most economic regions - society, especially in the Red River Delta and Southeast regions. Workers continued to lose jobs, their working hours were cut down resulting in lower incomes, especially in industries such as processing, manufacturing, textiles and footwear.

Notably, it is expected that the proportion of trained workers with vocational training degrees and certificates in 2023 will reach 27-27.5 percent, approximately reaching the assigned plan of 27.5 percent in 2023. In the first 9 months of 2023, 14 million workforce received vocational training, accounting for 26.8 percent or an increase of nearly 500,000 people over the same period last year. The government should have a training plan for 38 million untrained people.