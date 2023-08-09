Art program commemorates death anniversary of renowned Vietnamese poet

A night of poetry, music, and drama describing the life and career of the late playwright and poet Luu Quang Vu will be held at the Hanoi Opera House on August 16.

The special art performance themed “Wind and love blow in my country” aims at marking the 75th birth anniversary of poet and scriptwriter Luu Quang Vu (April 17, 1948 – 2023) and the 35th death anniversary of married couple Luu Quang Vu and Xuan Quynh (April 29, 1988 – 2023).

Late playwright and poet Luu Quang Vu left a great heritage of short and long plays, poems, short stories, and articles about stage art after he died. Many art performances were organized to present a part of his treasure to audiences, journalist Luu Quang Dinh, editor-in-chief of the Nong Thon Ngay Nay(countryside today) Newspaper said.

The program has four parts reflecting the citizenship in Luu Quang Vu’s poetry; presenting stories of three important women of his life, actress To Uyen, painter Nguyen Thi Hien and poet Xuan Quynh; and performances of the play entitled Hon Truong Ba Da Hang Thit (Truong Ba’s Soul, Butcher’s Body) and the “Wind and love blow in my country”.

The event will see performances by People’s Artist Le Khanh, Meritorious Artists Le Chuc, Do Ky, Minh Trang, Ta Tuan Minh, Tran Luc, Doan Bang; singers My Linh, Vu Thang Loi, musicians Nguyen Vinh Tien, Le Tam, Tran Duc Minh.

Luu Quang Vu was born in 1948 in the northern province of Phu Tho. The late playwright and poet composed 53 short and long plays, hundreds of poems, short stories, and articles about stage art. The married couple and their son died in a traffic accident in 1988.

The poet and his wife, poet Xuan Quynh were awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize in Art and Literature in 2000 and 2017 respectively.