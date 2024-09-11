Politics academy steps up international cooperation in training, research

The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) reviewed its international cooperation over the past 75 years, and outlined tasks and strategic directions for the time ahead at a symposium in Hanoi on September 11.

Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programe (UNDP) in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi. (Photo: VNA)

The event was connected with HCMA's branches in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Da Nang and Hanoi with the participation of more than 70 delegates, including representatives of embassies and international organisations.

HCMA Vice President Associate Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam briefed the participants on the academy’s operations, especially its international cooperation, saying the academy has established its relations with more than 60 countries and nearly 200 international partners, with tens of memoranda of understanding on cooperation in personnel training, and policy research and consultation.

Over the past more than 10 years, such activities have contributed to the academy’s over 60 reports on policy petitions submitted to the Party Central Committee, Government, National Assembly, ministries, agencies, and localities, he noted.

Dr. Lam said the HCMA’s international cooperation has been constantly expanded in both scale and quality, contributing to raising the training of managers, as well as policy research and consultation to the Party and State, while raising the academy’s position and reputation in the international arena.

Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi appreciated the strategic partnership between the HCMA and the UNDP over the past more than three decades, calling it a bridge between Vietnamese and foreign experts in joint efforts to accelerate the 2030 Agenda on sustainable development in Vietnam.

VNA