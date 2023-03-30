Politburo reviews 10-year implementation of resolution on social policies

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on a project summarising the 10-year implementation of Resolution No. 15-NQ/TW.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on a project summarising the 10-year implementation of Resolution No. 15-NQ/TW dated June 10, 2012, of the 11th Party Central Committee on social policies for the 2012-2020 period.

The Politburo said that over the past 35 years implementing the Doi moi (Renewal) policy and the 10 years implementing the resolution, innovating and developing social policies is a consistent advocate of the Party and State with the spirit of economic growth coupled with social progress and justice.

The effective implementation of social policies and ensuring social welfare have contributed to strengthening people's confidence in the Party, State and regime, bringing about great achievements in realising social progress and justice, and improving people's material and spiritual life, affirming the superiority of socialism under the leadership of the Party.

However, the Politburo pointed to several shortcomings and weaknesses, including the lack of inclusiveness and linkage of social policies, the big gap in living conditions between regions and groups, unsustainable poverty reduction, not high human resources quality, and low social insurance.

The Politburo affirmed that maintaining the innovation and promotion of the effectiveness of social policies is a strategic and regular task of the Party, the State, the entire political system, and the society, contributing to ensuring the socialism orientation, boosting economic growth in parallel with social progress and justice, ensuring social welfare, and creating conditions for people to participate in and better enjoy the fruits of development.

It is necessary to build and perfect social policies in a comprehensive, modern, inclusive and sustainable manner, with the people placed at the centre, and being the subject, target, motivation and resources for development.

The implementation of these policies must be put under the direct and comprehensive leadership of the Party, the strict and effective management of the State, and the regular supervision of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organiations; and see the active engagement of people and businesses, the Politburo stressed.