Police hurry to issue chip-based citizen ID cards for students

The Ho Chi Minh City Police this morning hurried to issue citizen identification cards with electronic chips for students in the city.

Accordingly, from now until the end of March 31, 2023, the police force of Ho Chi Minh City will make concerted efforts to issue chip-based citizen ID cards to students with the year of birth from 2004 to 2008. The Ho Chi Minh City Police will work from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week including Saturday and Sunday.

Students in the above age group can go to the nearest police station to carry out procedures for issuing citizen ID cards with chips to ensure the necessary documents for participating in upcoming exams.

To create the most favorable conditions for students, during this peak period, the Ho Chi Minh City Police force will issue citizen ID cards with chips regardless of permanent residence; they even do not require those who lost information to return to their localities to get electronic identification number.

The Ho Chi Minh City police requested parents take their children to police stations for finishing citizen ID cards with chips.

This morning, at the District 8 Police Department’s Administrative Management Team on Social Order, many parents took their children to do citizen ID cards with chips.

As of March 20, Ho Chi Minh City Police said that over 34,000 students will take a seat in the upcoming national high school graduation examination in the area. Police officers strived that all students will have citizen ID cards with a chip and an electronic identification code before May 20, 2023.