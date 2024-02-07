Police force supports home-returners to have safe Tet trips

The police force of Buon Ma Thuot City (the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak) yesterday delivered help to laborers travelling from the South back home for the Tet holiday.

The police force of Buon Ma Thuot City is giving free water and bread to scooter riders returning home for Tet



Accordingly, members of the Police Teams for Traffic and Order, for Politics and Logistics, for Advisory Tasks under the Buon Ma Thuot Public Security Department were present at the Northern Coach Station to distribute free water, bread, helmets, and coupons for free fuel to travellers.

23-year-old Pham Son Xuan, living in Tuy An District of Phu Yen Province, shared that he is currently working for a company in Ben Cat District of Binh Duong Province. To save money, he had decided to ride his scooter from his workplace to his hometown on February 5. When passing Dak Lak Province on the next morning, he received free water and bread from the police force of Buon Ma Thuot City, which greatly warmed his heart.

Major Nguyen Hiep Binh, Deputy Head of the Police Team for Traffic and Order (the Public Security Division of Buon Ma Thuot City), shared that the activity to deliver free gifts to home-returners for the Tet holiday is a part of the plan implemented by the police force of Buon Ma Thuot City to aid people who come back to their hometown for Tet.

He further informed that his division organizes various stops for travellers to rest and refresh their concentration for a safe journey. In addition to gift distribution, they arrange mobile repair teams for broken vehicles. These activities continue throughout the Tet holiday to aid people passing Buon Ma Thuot City.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam