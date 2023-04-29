Police bust transnational drug-making ring, arresting 21 suspects

The Ho Chi Minh City Police announced on April 28 that they recently uncovered a major drug-making ring in Vietnam that imported raw materials from Europe and arrested 21 suspects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police announced on April 28 that they recently uncovered a major drug-making ring in Vietnam that imported raw materials from Europe. The operation resulted in the arrest of 21 suspects and the confiscation of over 18,000 synthetic drug pills, 900 grams of Ketamine, as well as all means, equipment, and materials used in the production of drugs.

Previously, the HCMC Police had uncovered a drug manufacturing and trafficking ring operating transnationally and across various provinces, led by a man named Tri Ca Voi (Whale). Following an investigation, police discovered that Tri had established connections with Vietnamese nationals residing in France towards the end of 2021 with the intent of purchasing ecstasy powder (MDMA).

The suspects exploited international postal express delivery services to transport ecstasy powder directly to HCMC, where it was concealed and processed into finished products. Specifically, using this method, Tri and his accomplices mixed 106kg of ecstasy powder with other chemical powders to produce over 230 kilograms of ecstasy pills, equivalent to over 450,000 pills, which were later distributed and sold in various locations in HCMC and other provinces and cities, earning them illegal profits of tens of billions of Vietnamese dong.

The police have reported that the process of dismantling the entire criminal operation mentioned above was extremely challenging. The suspects used highly sophisticated and secretive methods, frequently changing their locations for drug production and packaging. Furthermore, they only sold drugs to drug dealers with whom they had prior relationships.