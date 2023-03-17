Poland expected to urge EU to remove "yellow card" on Vietnamese seafood

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday received Minister of Foreign Affairs Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau on the occasion of his official visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese Prime Minister (PM) affirmed that Vietnam has always appreciated and desired to strengthen the relationship with Poland in various fields which is a traditional friend and partner in Central Eastern Europe.

Poland has been considered as the biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Central Eastern Europe for many years with bilateral trade turnovers of over US$2.5 billion in 2021 and 2022.

PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed Poland create favorable conditions for agricultural, forestry and fishery products of Vietnam to be successfully shipped to the Polish market; encouraging the Polish enterprises to facilitate investment activities in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food processing, manufacturing and so on in Vietnam

On this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Poland soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to facilitate equal investment cooperation and bring benefits for the two sides; urge the European Union (EU) to soon remove the “yellow card” for Vietnamese seafood, meeting the interests of consumers in Poland and the European Union as well as ensure the livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of workers in Vietnam’s fishing industry.