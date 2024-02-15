PM visits Hai Duong’s agricultural production models

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh embarked on a tour of agricultural production models in the northern province of Hai Duong on February 15, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

PM Pham Minh Chinh operates a rice planting machine in Hai Duong (Photo: SGGP)

Last year, the total value of agro-forestry and aquatic production in Hai Duong surpassed VND22.5 trillion (US$937 million), up 4.08 percent annually. The province is known for its strength in winter crops, with a production value of VND223.5 million per ha, more than 2.2 times higher than that of northern provinces. Looking forward to 2024, the province aims to achieve a 2.5 percent growth rate in the agriculture sector.

Visiting an area for the production of rice seedlings in trays and a mechanically sown rice field in Hung Long commune, Ninh Giang district, PM Chinh personally operated a rice planting machine there.

He wished that Hai Duong would continue stepping up mechanization across all agricultural production stages, new rural development, and national target programs, toward transforming the province into a hub of ecological and modern rural areas, with a cultured farming community.

Later in the afternoon, PM Chinh visited an export-oriented carrot farming area, a carrot processing and packaging facility, and cut the ribbon to celebrate the first export shipment of carrots in the New Year in Duc Chinh commune, Cam Giang district.

He suggested the province develop key crops with high economic value that meet VietGAP standards while also reducing carbon emissions and improving export efficiency on the same land areas.

Alongside this, Hai Duong should also build brands, promote trade, proactively connect businesses together, and assist them in forming production, processing, and consumption linkages, he said.

Vietnamplus