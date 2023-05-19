PM urges solutions to ensure power supply

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to take short-term solutions to ensure enough electricity for production, business and daily use at a meeting between permanent Cabinet members and ministries and agencies in Hanoi on May 18.

There may be a power shortage from now till May 25 as the intense heat wave triggers a spike in electricity demand, along with the drought that drains reservoirs, he said.

Given this, the leader asked the Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited and North-East Corporation to supply sufficient coal to thermal power plants that use domestic coal.

Meanwhile, the thermal power plants that use imported coal should employ measures such as borrowing and repurchasing coal of others, he said, urging the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group to ensure the supply of fuels for oil- and gas-fired thermal power plants.

Relevant ministries and agencies should engage in negotiations with wind and solar power projects that are now ready to be connected to the national power grid, with provisional pricing.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An was tasked with directly instructing Vietnam Electricity in rolling out solutions to operate the national power system, ensure electricity supply and prevent power shortages.