PM urges hastening implementation of key projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged speeding up the implementation of key transport projects to create regional connectivity in service of national development.

The statement was made at a working session of the State steering committee for such projects held in Hanoi on August 10.

The hybrid meeting was connected to provinces and centrally-run cities which the projects run through.

The leader said following the committee’s sixth meeting on July 13, ministries, agencies, and localities have focused on removing roadblocks to the projects, especially in compensation, resettlement, and material supply, while accelerating investment and construction.

The national network of expressways should be completed before the end of the 13th Party Central Committee in 2026 to create a new development space and boost transport to improve livelihoods for residents, he stressed.

The PM asked members of the committee and leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities to look into limitations and propose tasks and solutions to accelerate the implementation of the projects, thus ensuring their progress, quality, and safety.