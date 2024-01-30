PM urges drastic actions to ensure traffic safety during Tet

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for drastic actions to ensure traffic order and safety during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and spring festivals, as heavy traffic is forecast.

Heavy traffic is forecast during Tet holiday. (Photo: VNA)

In a dispatch sent to relevant ministries, agencies, and localities on January 29, the leader highlighted the communications work to promote the observance of traffic rules.

Specifically, the Minister of Transport was asked to instruct the Department for Roads of Vietnam to closely control vehicles through the monitoring system, and promptly handle violations.

The Ministry of Transport will direct its units, departments and companies to ensure the quality and safety of passenger and cargo transportation services, with more attention to be paid to Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai International Airports.

Transport departments and contractors need to ensure the safety of infrastructure projects, the PM said, urging the smooth operation of the non-stop toll collection system.

The upgrade and maintenance of major traffic routes must be completed one week ahead of Tet, and plans devised to regulate traffic on major routes to the centres of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as railway stations, airports, wharves, and festival sites.

The Ministry of Information and Communications was requested to instruct press agencies to increase information about traffic order and safety during Tet and spring festivals.

The leader also asked the health sector to mobilise human resources, equipment, and drugs in case of traffic accidents.

Ministries, agencies, and localities will present reports on traffic order and safety during the seven-day holiday, starting February 8, to the National Traffic Safety Committee that will submit them to the PM.

Vietnamplus