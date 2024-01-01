PM urges consideration of building border economic zone in Cao Bang

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 1 suggested considering the possibility of building a border economic zone in the northern border province of Cao Bang.

He visited Tra Linh border gate in the province’s Trung Khanh district after its upgrade.

The Tra Linh – Longbang (China) border gate pair was upgraded into an international one on December 28, which is expected to help expand the flows of people, vehicles and goods from third countries, contributing to promoting economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and China and in the region, and further deepening the friendship between the two countries.

The Government leader stressed the need to develop the economy, including border gate and border trade economies, in accordance with Vietnam's laws and international practices; ensure security, social order and safety; promote vigilance; prevent and combat crimes such as smuggling, drugs; and ensure safety for people passing through border gates.

He ordered relevant authorities to continue building and perfecting the planning, investing in upgrading infrastructure, and researching appropriate policies and mechanisms to create favourable conditions for import and export activities, attract more investment, and promote comprehensive cooperation and development in all fields, particularly investment, trade, intermodal transportation, and tourism.

On the same day, PM Chinh paid a New Year visit and presented gifts to forces on duty at Tra Linh international border gate.

He also attended a ground-breaking ceremony of the first phase of a project to build an expressway connecting Dong Dang border gate in Lang Son province and Cao Bang’s Tra Linh.

