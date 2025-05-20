PM urges comprehensive database building to gauge public investment disbursement

PM Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level agences, leaders of localities to ensure that public investment capital is fully disbursed as planned, calling for a comprehensive database to track progress, enhance accountability.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs an online national conference on boosting public investment as a key driver of economic growth in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, and leaders of localities to ensure that public investment capital is fully disbursed as planned, calling for a comprehensive database to track progress and enhance accountability.

Chairing a national teleconference on May 20, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the Government Office to draft a directive for his issuance, aimed at guiding the acceleration of disbursement. The directive must detail clear assignments of personnel, tasks, timelines, outcomes, responsibilities, and authority.

He particularly praised 10 ministries and agencies, along with 36 localities, for exceeding the national average disbursement rate, crediting their efforts with fueling economic growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and advancing strategic infrastructure. Among the top performers were the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, alongside the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Ha Nam, Lam Dong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Key infrastructure projects, including expressways, railways, airports, seaports, and facilities for education, healthcare, and social services, have been prioritized for funding and accelerated construction, he said, adding that marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, 80 strategic infrastructure projects had been launched or inaugurated, with contractors and managing agencies already adopting advanced technologies to enhance construction progress and quality.

However, the PM also issued a stern reminder to ministries, agencies, and localities with low or even zero public investment disbursement rates, demanding thorough reviews to pinpoint collective and individual responsibilities and prompt corrective actions.

Ministries, agencies, and localities must jointly expedite land clearance, with local authorities required to mobilize the full political system and swiftly finalize technical standards, regulations, and prices to serve as a foundation for consistent project implementation. A comprehensive review of existing planning documents was also required to resolve overlaps.

Participants at the online national conference on boosting public investment as a key driver of economic growth in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Relevant ministries and localities were tasked with decentralizing and delegating the implementation of projects to local authorities, particularly for national target programs and transport infrastructure projects.

A full activation of the seven government teams and similar groups within ministries and localities was also urged to monitor progress, resolve obstacles, and accelerate the implementation of projects.

The PM also directed thorough preparations for ceremonies launching or inaugurating 80 key projects to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

He stressed the need to achieve critical national infrastructure goals later this year, including completing 3,000km of expressways, 1,000km of coastal roads, and inaugurating the Hanoi – Lao Cai – Hai Phong railway project.

As of April 30, nearly VND818 trillion (US$32.72 billion) was allocated for 2025 public investment plans, or 99 percent of the target set by the PM. Nationwide disbursement totalled over VND128 trillion, equivalent to 15.56 percent of the yearly plan, with central budgets at 13.33 percent, local budgets at 17.2 percent, and national target programs at 21.4 percent.

Vietnamplus