PM urges acceleration of key transport infrastructure projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies, and localities to promptly address obstacles facing major transport projects to complete all set goals as there is a significant workload ahead, and only less than four months remaining until the end of 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The PM, who is also head of the State Steering Committee for National Key Transport Projects, chaired the committee’s 20th meeting on September 10 to assess progress, address challenges, and intensify implementation efforts across major infrastructure.

Since the committee’s 19th session, 33 tasks were assigned, with 12 completed on schedule and 21 underway.

However, one task related to site clearance has been fallen behind scheduled. Notable achievements include ground-breakings or inaugurations for 250 projects worth nearly VND1.3 quadrillion (US$49.2 billion), investment proposals finalised for key segments of the Eastern North–South Expressway under the PPP model, and the push to complete a 3,000 km expressway network by 2025.

Fifteen additional projects have been brought under the Steering Committee’s oversight, raising the total to 120, spanning expressways, urban ring roads, airports, seaports, and urban rail systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

While praising the determination of ministries, local authorities, and contractors, the PM highlighted lingering issues such as land clearance delays, overlapping zoning plans, and shortages of construction materials. He flagged Long Thanh International Airport as especially critical, noting the complexity of parallel construction during the rainy season, which requires agile coordination.

Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to meeting deadlines and proposed initiatives, including expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, Gia Binh International Airport, and Can Tho 2 Bridge. A resolution to address legal constraints under the Law on Geology and Minerals was also urged.

The PM acknowledged recent progress, including the completion of additional 208 km of expressways to raise the total national expressway length to 2,476 km, and the launch of major projects like Ring Road 4 in Ho Chi Minh City, Dau Giay–Tan Phu, and HCMC–Long Thanh expressways.

With fewer than four months remaining in 2025, the PM stressed urgency in meeting the core infrastructure targets of 3,000 km of expressways, 1,700 km of coastal roads, and substantial completion of Long Thanh International Airport.

He called for bold, efficient action that delivers tangible socio-economic benefits and supports Vietnam’s 2025 GDP growth target of 8.3 percent–8.5 percent, paving the way for future double-digit growth.

The Government leader clarified principles and guidelines for the construction of the projects, underlining the need to ensure harmonised benefits of the State, people, and businesses, and avoid corruption and wastefulness.Timely rewards and disciplinary measures will ensure quality, safety, and schedule adherence across all projects, he stressed.

The PM assigned ministries, sectors and agency to finalise preparations for the launch of specific projects, including Vinh–Thanh Thuy, Cam Lo–Lao Bao, Quang Ngai–Kon Tum, and Bac Kan–Cao Bang expressways, the Gia Binh Airport access road, Quy Nhon–Pleiku, HCMC–Trung Luong–My Thuan expansion, and HCMC–Moc Bai and Tan Phu–Bao Loc expressways.

All land required for 2025-due projects, including rest stops on the Eastern North–South Expressway, must be handed over by September 2025, he requested. Southern provinces are tasked with reassessing material needs and reallocating supply accordingly.

