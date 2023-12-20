PM to chair national conference on developing cultural industries

A national conference on developing cultural industries will take place on December 24 at the Government Office in Hanoi, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced.

At the press conference on organizing the national conference on developing cultural industries (Photo: SGGP)

The conference will be chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy, the cultural industry has been identified as an important part contributing to the sustainable development of the country. Products and services of the cultural industry have also contributed to strengthening the competitive ability of the economy and promoting images of Vietnam to the world. The cultural industries have a higher value-added ratio than production costs, contributing to saving resources, promoting and combining natural elements, and national cultural identities, and meeting the country's sustainable development goals.

At the conference, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will make a report on the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Vietnamese Cultural Industries to 2020, with a vision to 2030, an evaluation of implementation outcomes of the National Strategy for the Development of Vietnamese Cultural Industries, and the current state of development of sectors including cinema, cultural tourism, performing arts, fine arts, photography and exhibition, advertisement, architecture, design, publishing, fashion, TV and radio, software and entertainment games, crafts and handicrafts.

During the conference, representatives of ministries, departments, localities, organizations and associations, experts, scientists, and businesses specializing in the cultural industry will give speeches on the development results of their assigned cultural industries, including Hanoi, HCMC, and Da Nang City.

The government and the Prime Minister will promulgate direction and orientation for the focused development of cultural industries, solutions, policies, and mechanisms for promoting the development of cultural industries, and assign specific tasks to each ministry, department, province, and city.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh