PM: Strive to achieve highest goals and targets for 2023

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged to strive to achieve the highest goals and targets for 2023 and create favorable momentum for 2024.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the statement while chairing the regular Government meeting to review the socio-economic performance in October and the first 10 months of this year, allocation and disbursement of public investment capital yesterday.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that the macro economy in October and the past 10 months was quite stable with a visibly clear recovery momentum in investment drivers, domestic consumption and export. The economy gradually regained growth momentum as growth indicators in the following months were more positive than the previous month.

Domestic inflation is controlled in the context of world inflation remaining at a high level. The 10-month average consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.2 percent, much lower than the set target of about 4.5 percent, creating room for monetary and fiscal policies to regulate and adjust prices of products managed by the State.

In his speech at the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested ministries, agencies and localities to promote achievements and withdraw experience from learning lessons and resolve difficulties and challenges while adopting accurate policies to respond to new situations with the determination to complete tasks better in November and December.

Above all, he said that all sectors must strive to achieve the highest goals and targets for 2023 and create favorable momentum for 2024.

Emphasizing several key tasks, the Prime Minister requested to continue to prioritize promoting growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major balances. The banking sector should continue to implement proactive, flexible, timely, and effective monetary policy in harmony with key expansion fiscal policy.

Moreover, the sector should maintain discipline in dealing with violations of the financial and state budget while closely following market supply and demand and price developments, and proactively implementing market stabilization programs, especially at the end of the year and Lunar New Year.

According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to focus on removing difficulties to expand and promote production and business while mobilizing social contributions and effectively using financial resources to create jobs and livelihoods for people. Furthermore, preferential policies on interest rate exemption, tax extension, land rent and debt restructuring must be reviewed to have proposals on new preferential policies including a proposal for continuity of VAT reduction to remove difficulties for production and business.

At the same time, the disbursement of public investment capital, socio-economic recovery and development programs and the three national target programs must be promoted. At least 95 percent of the capital plan in 2023 must be disbursed, said the PM.

Additionally, he asked to develop corporate bonds and real estate markets and train more teachers to ease the shortage of teachers, especially preschool teachers in localities.

Last but not least, the PM directed related agencies to prepare enough goods to serve people during Tet and effectively the work of supporting and take care of people's lives during the upcoming Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year).