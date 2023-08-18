PM: Sanction on officials failing to meet public spending disbursement targets

There will be sanctions on officials and civil servants failing to meet public spending targets leading to delays in the disbursement of public investment capital.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a dispatch requesting ministries, agencies and local administrations to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital in the last months of 2023.

According to the PM’s official dispatch, the disbursement rate of the public investment capital plan in the first 7 months of the year is estimated at 37.85 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, higher than the same period in 2022 with 34.47 percent.

According to the dispatch, some ministries, agencies and localities have done well their tasks with a disbursement rate above the national average whereas many other bodies with very low disbursement rates; worse, they are even unlikely to be disbursed all the sum of money that was allocated from the beginning of the year.

In the remaining months of 2023, the unpredictable world circumstance will certainly have a significant impact on the Southeast Asian country's economy in many fields. Therefore, to contribute to the national macro-economy stability and growth in a bid to ensure major balances of the economy, and realize the socio-economic development goals in 2023, all sectors need to be determined to remove difficulties and obstacles for projects to further accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital so that budgeted public spending rate will reach over 95 percent of the plan assigned by the Vietnam Prime Minister.

To achieve the above goal, the Prime Minister requested ministries, central and local agencies to step up the allocation, implementation and disbursement of public investment capital, capital from the social-economic recovery and development program, three national target programs as well as speed up the implementation of key and national public investment projects, highways, key and inter-regional infrastructure projects with spillover effects. Related agencies must identify this as one of the key political tasks and heads of ministries and agencies will be held accountability for this.

The progress of site clearance, construction progress, and removing difficulties and obstacles related to land and natural resources ought to be sped up. There will be sanctions on investors, Management Board Project managers, organizations and individuals that intentionally cause difficulties, obstruct or slow down the progress of capital allocation, implementation and disbursement of public investment capital.

Civil servants and public employees who are weak in performance or those who are found to commit corruption in public investment management will be sanctioned and replaced under the PM’s direction.

The Prime Minister requested to make a detailed disbursement plan for each project and strictly follow the disbursement plan monthly and quarterly as well as increase the inspection and supervision of the site while urging contractors and consultants to speed up the progress. A leader must be responsible for monitoring implementation progress closely so that they can promptly remove difficulties and take responsibility for the disbursement results of each project.

The Prime Minister also assigned working groups to continue to improve operational efficiency, actively strengthen inspection, urge and promptly remove difficulties and obstacles, and accelerate capital disbursement in the remaining months of 2023.