PM requests strict penalties for e-invoice violation

In the dispatch requesting ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen the management and use of electronic invoices, contributing to the promotion of digital transformation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Ministry of Finance to have tough punishment on violators of e-invoices.

To promote the management and use of electronic invoices, contributing to the creation of an equal, transparent and favorable business environment for people and businesses and successfully implementing the national digital transformation strategy, the Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Finance to promptly complete and upgrade the technical infrastructure and information technology system for electronic invoices, ensuring that the system can meet the requirements for receiving electronic invoice data across the country smoothly and conveniently.

Moreover, the Ministry of Finance builds a large database center on electronic invoices, applying modern technologies, appropriate solutions, management tools, and data analysis to manage risks and promptly prevent counterfeiting and fraud of electronic applications for improved efficiency and effectiveness of tax management.

The Ministry of Finance should coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to immediately take appropriate precautionary measures for inspection and examination of the issuance and use of electronic invoices, especially making electronic invoices at petroleum retail stores for customers for each sale in compliance with present regulations as well as strictly throw a book at those who did not implement the law or intentionally not perform this.

Last but not least, the Ministry of Finance ought to strengthen its connection with relevant ministries and agencies, especially with the Ministry of Public Security for effective tax management for the exchange of information and data, especially for e-commerce activities and business on a digital platform, ensuring full timely collection of tax.

Simultaneously, the Ministry should synchronously and effectively deploy solutions to prevent and combat electronic invoice fraud by liaising with police force and relevant ministries and agencies to promptly detect violations of the law and handle them promptly and strictly according to regulations.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Public Security to connect population data with tax authorities, tax management agencies, and localities to coordinate in detecting and adequatelydealing with those who refused to carry out electronic invoices.

At the same time, ministries and relevant agencies accelerate the progress of connecting the National Population Database with the databases and information systems of ministries and agencies while synchronizing population data with civil status, tax, banking, and telecommunications data.

Ministries and agencies coordinate with the Ministry of Finance in connecting and sharing information and data to serve the inspection, examination, comparison of information, and electronic identification and authentication of the Ministry of Public Security to deter people from committing fraud, tax evasion, and prevent tax loss.

Provincial and municipal people's committees must determine that the application of electronic invoices is one of the very important mandatory solutions to carry out digital transformation, especially for electronic invoices for electricity and gasoline. Additionally, improvement of the efficiency of state management in tax administration and penalties on those who intentionally did not use electronic invoices is necessary.

The Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai to keep monitoring the implementation of this telegram.