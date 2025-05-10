PM requests steering clear of formalism to accelerate transport projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 17th meeting of the State steering committee for national and key transport projects on May 10.

The basic progress and quality targets remain unchanged, the PM stated, ordering efforts be made to prevent wastefulness and negative phenomena during the implementation of national and key transport projects.

The 17th meeting of the State steering committee for national and key transport projects on May 10 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 17th meeting of the State steering committee for national and key transport projects on May 10, demanding result-oriented actions to ensure real effectiveness, bring real benefits to the people, absolutely steer clear of formalism.

The hybrid meeting was connected with 49 provinces and centrally-run cities housing national and key transport projects.

The steering committee reported that 37 projects with 95 sub-projects, invested with over VND1 quadrillion (US$38.5 billion) in total, are currently under the committee’s supervision. They consist of 35 road projects and two aviation ones.

Ministries, sectors, and localities have exerted efforts to fulfil their tasks, tackling a large number of hindrances to speed up many projects. So far, 19 projects or sub-projects have been put into use, including 16 expressways that have raised the expressway length nationwide to 2,268km, and Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Fifty-two projects or sub-projects are being basically carried out on schedule.

However, the committee also pointed out certain difficulties and obstacles, including those related to site clearance and construction materials, which require continued efforts to be resolved, or the progress of some projects will be affected.

Notably, 11 expressway projects planned to be completed in 2025 are lagging behind schedule, with only 15–55 percent of their workload fulfilled. Without stronger measures, the target of having 3,000km of expressways completed by the end of this year could fail to be reached, according to the committee.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 17th meeting of the State steering committee for national and key transport projects on May 10. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh, who is also head of the steering committee, stressed that promoting transport infrastructure projects is meant to help with infrastructure development – one of the three targeted strategic breakthroughs, and also serve as a growth driver as Vietnam aims to achieve economic growth of at least 8 percent in 2025 and a double-digit rate in the following years.

Given this, he demanded committee members focus on removing difficulties and speeding up investment procedures to boost progress so that the country can have 3,000km of expressways by the end of this year, complete 1,000km of coastal roads, and launch work on railway and road projects connecting with Laos and China.

In particular, efforts must be invested in starting the construction of the standard-gauge rail route of Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong this year to link Vietnam’s railway system with those of China, Central Asia, and Europe.

The localities housing projects must take stronger actions, especially in site clearance, with the motto of “localities make decisions, localities carry out, and localities take responsibility”. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment have to review issues pertaining to construction materials and the conversion of land use purposes, the Ministry of Finance needs to efficiently handle capital disbursement, and the Ministry of Construction must ensure the progress and quality of projects, the Government leader noted.

Mentioning lessons and shortcomings needing to be addressed, PM Pham Minh Chinh underlined the importance of and requirements for major projects, especially those expected to be started or completed on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Day and the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day.

He asked committee members to make monthly review to efficiently resolve outstanding problems while working more productively, doing as they say, taking result-oriented actions to ensure real benefits for the people, and absolutely avoiding formalism.

The PM told ministries, sectors, and localities to show the highest sense of responsibility towards the nation and the people, have strong determination, make greater efforts, and act decisively and effectively to carry out projects.

It is necessary to engage the entire political system in conducting site clearance for projects and accelerating their progress, he said, adding that any issue emerging must be handled immediately.

Besides, if there are any problems related to public – private partnership projects, relevant agencies should propose the National Assembly release one law that amends several related ones right at the ongoing 9th session. The projects must be implemented in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 68 on developing the private economic sector to maximise resources for national development.

While investors and contractors should mobilise every available resource, ministries and sectors must proactively examine, monitor, and handle issues within their remit, PM Chinh went on, repeating the order of working around the clock, even in holidays, and surmounting adverse weather conditions to accelerate and complete projects on and ahead of schedule.

