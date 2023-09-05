PM requests not let petroleum interruption happen

The Prime Minister requested not to let the interruption of petroleum supply to the domestic market happen by balancing import quotas in the upcoming time.

In his telegram to the ministers of Industry and Trade, and Finance, the head of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, presidents and general directors of corporations including the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the Vietnam Oil and Gas (PVN), the Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industry (TKV), PM requested to effectively implement solutions to ensure electricity and fuel supply in the upcoming time.

Specifically, the Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to urgently complete the plan to ensure electricity supply for production, business and consumption of people in the last months of 2023 and 2024. The Ministry was asked to send a report to the Prime Minister before September 15.

Moreover, the Ministry ought to carry out synchronous tasks in preparations for investment projects under the 500 kV circuit 3 line project from the central provinces of Quang Trach, Quang Binh to the Northern Province of Hung Yen in accordance with regulations to be able to start construction build component projects as soon as possible. The construction is slated for September 2023.

At the same time, the Ministry submit to competent authorities for consideration and promulgation of policy mechanisms to encourage the development of self-produced and self-consumed rooftop solar power and direct power purchase and sale mechanism. This should be reported to the Prime Minister before September 15.

Last but not least, the Ministry should also complete the Prime Minister's Directive on ensuring electricity supply, coal and gas supply for electricity production in the coming time and strengthen the supervision of the operation of the national power system, including direct and comprehensive supervision and operational efficiency of the National Power System Dispatch Center (A0), to prevent risks from incidents due to subjective factors in the management and operation of the national power system. Reports of these tasks must be submitted to the PM before September 15

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises will be responsible for supervising EVN, TKV and PVN to deploy investment projects as quickly as possible contributing to the promotion of socio-economic development and the efficiency of capital use of enterprises and energy security. The Commission also directs the drastic implementation of important investment projects.

To ensure the supply of petroleum to the domestic market, the Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance, the Commission for the Management of State Capital, PVN, Vietnam Petroleum Group and relevant agencies to balance supply and demand in the petroleum market for the sufficient supply of petroleum for businesses' production and people's consumption in all situations.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade should liaise with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to closely monitor developments in the world petroleum market and the situation of domestic petroleum production and trading to control prices and use the price stabilization fund appropriately. Supervision should be increased to promptly issue fines on violators in petroleum business activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is responsible for handling problems.