Discounts on petroleum products drop to zero dong again

Over the past 2-3 days, various petrol agents and retail businesses have reported that petrol discounts have dropped to between VND200 and VND300 per liter. In some areas, businesses have criticized fuel wholesalers for offering only a VND50-100 discount per liter.

In the North, many businesses have reported no discounts or negative discounts, such as in Phu Tho, Bac Giang, and Yen Bai provinces, where the discount rate for April 4, 5, and 6 was zero dong, and in Quang Tri Province where it was minus VND250 per liter.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, there are about 17,000 petrol and oil retail stations nationwide. However, retailers are concerned that if the discount rate returns to the same levels as in August and September 2022, it may not be enough to cover staff salaries, machine depreciation, electricity, and other expenses.

At a meeting of the domestic market price management team organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on March 30, the representative of the Vietnam Petroleum Association reported that after a period of low discounts, discounts increased significantly at the end of March, ensuring profits and costs for retail gas stations and agents. Specifically, in the North, discounts were around VND700-800 per liter, while in the South, they were around VND1,000 - VND1,100 per liter, sometimes reaching up to VND1,800 - VND2,500 per liter, depending on petroleum product.

Given the unstable discounting situation, many petrol and oil retailers have suggested that the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance adjust policies to clearly specify the minimum discount that fuel wholesalers must offer to resellers and include this content in draft decrees amending Decree No.95 and Decree No.83 on petrol and oil trading.