Harsh penalties to be issued on sellers of substandard petroleum

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the current smuggling and trade fraud in petroleum products is still complicated, many criminals have taken advantage of the partially broken petrol supply at some times to trade in fake and inferior gasoline.

The Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance requested the market surveillance forces in provinces and cities to have an inspection plan for petroleum quality by paying unscheduled visits to petroleum stations to take petrol samples for testing and quality assessment for timely detection of unqualified petroleum products to prevent fake and low-quality petrol and oil in the market, affecting the production and business activities of enterprises and the interests of consumers.