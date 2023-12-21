PM requests ensuring conditions for children, students in ethnic-inhabited areas

Ensuring food, accommodation, living and learning conditions for preschool children and boarding and semi-boarding students (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Over the past years, the Government and the Prime Minister have issued mechanisms, policies, programs, and projects regarding this issue.



However, the implementation in some places is not good, affecting the living and learning conditions of preschool children and students in these areas, the dispatch noted.

The Government leader asked the Ministry of Education and Training to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct and review the organisation and implementation of meals for preschool children and boarding and semi-boarding students in mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas, and the implementation of other policies for them; and strictly handle collectives and individuals if there are violations.



Attention must be paid to strengthening direction, management, and inspection over the implementation of policies on ethnic education, ensuring food hygiene and safety, school safety, accident and injury prevention, and fire prevention in educational institutions.



The PM requested the strict implementation of regulations on financial and asset management, the purchase of education equipment, and teachers’ ethics.



The Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs was asked to effectively uses resources under the National Target Programme for socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas in the 2021 - 2030 period for education to ensure 100 percent of the schools and classrooms in extremely difficult communes and villages are solidly built.

VNA