PM presides over Government’s March law-making session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the importance of creating an open legal corridor that is suitable to the country's conditions and circumstances while chairing the Government’s monthly law-making session in Hanoi on March 27.

In the immediate future, it is necessary to focus on building and completing law-making proposals to submit to the National Assembly (NA) for consideration and approval of the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2024, as well as adjustments of the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023 for the NA Standing Committee and the NA for discussion; and draft laws and draft documents to submit to the legislature for consideration and approval at its fifth plenary session.

Government members, ministries and sectors, especially their heads, need to do better in law-making; continue to direct and lead the building of and comment on draft legal documents; and allocate resources in terms of human and funding for the law-building work, the Prime Minister requested.

During this meeting, the Government is expected to give opinions on the National Assembly's draft Resolution on piloting a number of mechanisms and policies to remove difficulties and obstacles in the construction and investment in traffic works; some new policies related to the management of entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam; a draft Law on Citizenship Identity (amended); and a draft Law on Credit Institutions (revised).

Participants will also discuss a proposal on building a law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese citizens and the Law on Exit, Entry, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.