PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Cambodian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Hanoi on March 21 Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

PM Chinh extended Vietnamese leaders’ greetings to Cambodia on the occasion of the country’s coming traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival. He congratulated Cambodia on its enormous achievements over the past years, especially in the Covid-19 fight, inflation control, economic growth, the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022, and the fifth-tenure communal/ward council elections last June.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn affirmed that Cambodia always attaches importance to the reinforcement and development of the “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” with Vietnam.

He expressed his delight at the flourishing bilateral relations in all aspects.

Leaders of the two countries have maintained frequent meetings and mutual visits. Bilateral trade topped US$10 billion in 2022, rising nearly 11% from 2021. As of the end of last year, Vietnam had 205 investment projects worth US$29.4 billion in Cambodia, establishing itself as the biggest ASEAN investor and one of the five biggest foreign direct investors there. The two sides also coordinated to hold many meaningful activities in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

Reporting on the outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and the 20th meeting of the countries’ Joint Committee, the official said the meeting’s minutes will serve as the basis for the two sides’ ministries and sectors to further expand and intensify their sound cooperation in different areas, from politics, diplomacy, security, defense to the economy, trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchange, thus generating practical benefits to the two peoples.

To develop bilateral relations more fruitfully, PM Chinh asked both sides to effectively implement high-level agreements and joint statements; boost transport and economic connectivity and jointly build independent and self-reliant economies in tandem with extensive, substantive, and effective international integration; facilitate cross-border trade and economic development in border areas; cooperate in fighting transnational and drug crimes; and work together in green transition and climate change response.

He thanked and asked Cambodia to continue creating conditions for Vietnamese-origin people to live and work there and promote the settlement of legal procedures related to the community.

He also urged the two sides to jointly seek appropriate solutions for accelerating border demarcation and marker planting on the remaining 16% of the land border so as to build a border of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

As Cambodia will host many important events in 2023, including the seventh National Assembly election, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), the ASEAN Para Games, and the 12th summit of Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle Area, the Vietnamese Government, within its capacity, is ready to assist, share experience, and support Cambodia to successfully organize those events, the host leader affirmed.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums and contribute to the building of a united, strong, and prosperous ASEAN Community.

Also on March 21, Le Hoai Trung, a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, had a meeting with Prak Sokhonn, who is also a member of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Standing Board and head of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

The two officials informed each other about the situation of their respective Parties and countries, reviewed cooperation between the two Parties and the two commissions, discussed measures for stepping up the implementation of agreements reached between leaders of their Parties and countries, and touched upon issues of common concern.