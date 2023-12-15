PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Deputy President of South Africa

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 14.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile in Hanoi on December 14 (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional cooperation and friendship with South Africa, which it considers one of its leading partners in Africa.

Hailing the significance of his guest’s visit from December 12 to 15, he noted that South Africa is currently the largest trading partner of Vietnam in Africa, with bilateral trade averaging US$1.2 billion per year. It has invested US$620,000 in Vietnam, while Vietnamese investment in South Africa so far totals about US$8.16 million.

The Government leader spoke highly of South Africa’s role at regional and international forums and asked it to serve as a bridge for cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the African Union as well as regional economic communities.

For its part, Vietnam is ready to assist South Africa to develop relations with ASEAN effectively and substantively in the coming time, he added.

Deputy President Mashatile informed his host about some issues both sides reached a high consensus on during his talks with Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

During the visit, officials of South African ministries and sectors also had working sessions with their Vietnamese counterparts to discuss concrete cooperation orientations, he said, noting that he also met some outstanding businesses of the two countries operating in electric vehicle, telecommunications, pharmaceutical, farm produce, construction material industries.

Both host and guest voiced their satisfaction at the strong progress in the countries’ relations. They agreed that based on the results obtained during the last 30 years of diplomatic ties, Vietnam and South Africa will continue seeking new directions, methods, and impetuses to further bolster bilateral ties in the next 30 years.

Talking about economic and trade links, PM Chinh held that the two sides should continue perfecting legal corridors to create safety and trust to encourage their businesses to invest in the areas of shared interest. They also need to provide optimal conditions for their goods to enter each other’s markets, including negotiating and signing a cooperation deal on the mineral industry, which both countries have large potential for and is also important in the current period.

He also suggested cooperation be expanded in the fields of digital transformation, green growth, granting of scholarships for students, and granting of visas for the two countries’ citizens.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and share experience in mobilizing financial resources for the development of a renewable energy industry ecosystem and services, energy transmission and storage, efficient energy use, green energy transition, and greenhouse gas emission reduction in the transportation sector.

The Deputy President of South Africa expressed his delight at his successful visit, saying he hopes more mutual visits will be organized in the time ahead.

