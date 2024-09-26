PM Pham Minh Chinh attends conference announcing Binh Duong Province’s planning

A conference to announce the planning of Binh Duong Province for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 took place at Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Province this morning.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended this event.

Overview of the conference announcing Binh Duong Province’s planning for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

At the conference, the leader of the Ministry of Planning and Investment announced the decision to approve the planning for Binh Duong Province for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Delivering his opening remarks, Standing Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Mai Hung Dung said that this planning will resolve numerous bottlenecks in the previous period and set the goal of taking Binh Duong Province to become a centrally-run city by 2030, with new breakthroughs.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers his opening remarks at the conference announcing Binh Duong Province’s planning for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Binh Duong Province plays a vital role in deep development linkage and is responsible for localities in the Southeast region to build the region into a dynamic development zone in particular and a hub of the country and Southeast Asia in general in terms of economy, finance, education and training, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hands over the decision approving the provincial planning to the leaders of Binh Duong Province.

In this planning, Binh Duong Province set specific goals, following:

As for the economy, the province is expected to achieve an average growth rate of approximately 10 percent a year in the 2021-2030 period, with its per capita GRDP of around US$15,800 by 2030.

Regarding the economic structure by 2023, the industrial and construction sector; services sector; the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector; product tax minus product subsidies; the urbanization rate; the proportion of the digital economy will account for 64 percent, 28 percent, two percent, six percent, 88-90 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Speaking at the conference, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated event organizers, including Binh Duong Province and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The planning is likely to play a vital role in the province’s rapid and sustainable development, promoting economic growth and attracting investment, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasized.

In the process of implementing the approved planning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested Binh Duong Province to carry out priority key tasks.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also noted the province's limitations in terms of transportation and participation in the international supply chain, thereby helping the local authorities and relevant agencies proactively seek improvement solutions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates visit booths at the Electric Energy Show and the Automation World Vietnam 2024.

On September 26 morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also attended the Electric Energy Show and the Automation World Vietnam 2024, which officially kicked off at the WTC EXPO International Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Province.

Within the framework of the conference announcing the planning of Binh Duong Province, eight projects having a total investment of US$$1.8 billion were received investment certificates.

Additionally, a ceremony to sign an agreement on cooperation and development between Becamex Corporation and Coex and Kosmo took place on the same day.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong