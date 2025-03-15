PM orders VNeID rollout at key entry points

The Prime Minister has requested the deployment of the VNeID platform at airports, seaports, and land border gates.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed Directive No. 07/CT-TTg on promoting the implementation of the Project on developing applications of population data, identification and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation in the period of 2022 - 2025, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06) in ministries, agencies, and localities in 2025 and the following years.

Implementing the directive, the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Public Security have reached an agreement to implement biometric technology and the VNeID platform at all airports, ports, and border gates, targeting completion by September, to streamline passenger processing.



Concerning the key tasks for implementation in 2025, the Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Public Security to collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to finalize the development of specialized databases aimed at enhancing and upgrading the quality of online public services.

Additionally, the Ministry is to coordinate with ministries and agencies to complete the issuance of electronic identification accounts for organizations, ensuring that by July 1, the electronic environment now supports the completion of all administrative procedures for all enterprises.

The Ministry of Public Security is implementing a comprehensive service initiative that encompasses the issuance of electronic identification cards and identification cards for Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, predicated on the prior collection and verification of biometric data, specifically fingerprints and irises. Concurrently, the Ministry is coordinating the establishment of online platforms and procedures to facilitate the issuance of birth certificates for Vietnamese children born internationally, thereby enhancing the accessibility of essential administrative services for Vietnamese citizens globally.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Justice to urge local authorities to promptly digitize civil status records. Localities that have completed the digitization must urgently coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to connect, clean up, and synchronize their data with the National Population Database. This will help reduce and simplify administrative procedures, and the process is to be completed by March.

The Ministry of Health is piloting the Medical Data Coordination System at Bach Mai Hospital and its affiliated facilities in Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces, as well as at Cho Ray Hospital and its affiliated facilities in Binh Duong and An Giang provinces. This initiative involves coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant units.

The Ministry of Health is responsible for directing hospitals nationwide to implement electronic medical records and establish data connectivity between district and provincial hospitals. Additionally, it must leverage the integrated data system to minimize redundant testing for patients. This initiative is required to be completed by September.

In an effort to bolster human capital development, the Ministry of Education and Training is engaged in the formulation of a regulatory decree governing scholarship policies for students in critical fields, including basic sciences, key engineering, and strategic technologies, scheduled for completion in December. Concurrently, the Ministry is developing a longitudinal student data system from grades 1 to 12 to facilitate data-driven analysis and strategic planning for national labor resource development.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is working on initiatives aimed at achieving a 5G network coverage rate that targets 50 percent of the existing 4G transmission stations. This effort is intended to establish a robust technological framework that will facilitate digital transformation and foster socio-economic growth, with a completion deadline set for December. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is in the process of finalizing the national land database, which is expected to be completed by June.

The Prime Minister has mandated inter-ministerial collaboration, assigning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security in the selection of a pilot nation for data integration and the implementation of online public services. These services are to encompass immigration, labor, health, and education, targeting both individual citizens and business entities. A comprehensive roadmap outlining this initiative is to be submitted in April.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will collaborate with the Ministry of Public Security to analyze and recommend measures aimed at streamlining and simplifying visa processes for foreign nationals. Additionally, they will implement online visa procedures for those who have already provided their biometric data (fingerprints and irises), with the goal of completing this initiative by April.

People's committees in provinces and cities shall conduct studies and submit reports to people's councils to advance the policy of implementing "zero-fee" online administrative procedures within their respective jurisdictions, with completion scheduled for July. Furthermore, they shall explore solutions for decentralization and delegation of authority to streamline administrative procedures at all levels, with particular emphasis on regions with island communities, ensuring completion by June.

The Prime Minister instructed local authorities to urgently complete the digitization of civil status data by March. Additionally, they were tasked with digitizing land data across the country by June. For the 484 districts that have already digitized their land data, the next step is to synchronize this information with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

This will allow for seamless integration with the National Population Database, enabling the immediate implementation of streamlined administrative procedures between the Notary Office, Land Registration Office, and Tax authorities. The goal is to reduce paperwork and facilitate tax payments, all to be accomplished by June.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan